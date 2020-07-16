ATTLEBORO — Democratic incumbent U.S. Sen. Ed Markey will make a campaign stop in Attleboro Friday, kicking off a swing through Southeastern Massachusetts dubbed the “Leads and Delivers Tour.”
Markey is scheduled to meet with Mayor Paul Heroux in City Hall at 10:30 a.m. They'll discuss the state and local budget crisis and Markey's efforts to fund additional economic relief at the federal level to prop up the coronavirus-damaged economy, the Markey campaign said.
The tour is designed to highlight Markey's support for laws that promote local industries and "good-paying jobs" that address health care, climate change and infrastructure issues.
Markey will also make stops in Fall River, New Bedford and Taunton.
He’s in a primary fight with U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III, who represents the Attleboro area as part of his district. Republicans Shiva Ayyadurai or Kevin O’Connor are also running for the Senate seat Markey was first elected to in 2013.
Meanwhile, Kennedy Friday and this weekend is scheduled to visit many cities and towns in Massachusetts, but the closest he is coming to the Attleboro area is Taunton.
As part of his "Jobs and Justice Tour," Kennedy will make over a dozen stops to talk about his newly-announced Justice and Jobs Initiative with small businesses, unions, trade and apprenticeship schools, students, tourist industry workers, brewers, and health care workers.
The candidate is slated Friday to visit Taunton at 9 a.m. when he visits Pride Inc., a nonprofit that provides vocational, social and residential programs in Southeastern Massachusetts, located at 3 Maple St.
The primary election is Sept. 1.
