ATTLEBORO — The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and legacy will be celebrated on Monday, Jan. 16, with two events in the city.
It will be the 36th annual celebration of his birthday — Jan. 15, 1929. The event is sponsored by the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Committee of Greater Attleboro.
This year would have been King’s 94th birthday.
King, a civil rights leader in America who promoted peaceful protest and won the Nobel Peace Prize, was shot and killed on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tenn., on April 4, 1968, where he went to support a sanitation workers strike. He was 39.
James Earl Ray was convicted of the murder and died in prison 30 years later.
The first event commemorating King’s life will take place at 1 p.m. in Attleboro City Hall. where a number of local officials, including state Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, will speak. There will be music and a poetry reading as well.
And at 2 p.m., an interfaith service will be held at the Second Congregational Church on Park Street.
The keynote speaker for that service will be Tanisha Sullivan, president of the Boston Chapter of the NAACP. The subject of her talk will be “Unblock the Vote: Lifting Barriers to Access.”
Other participants in the ceremonies will be poets Crystal Y. Brown-Battle and Tarah Agathe Valin. Nzinga’s Daughters and pianist Daniel Hill will perform.
For more information call 508-527-3260.
Face masks will be required, according to the posting on the MLK website.
