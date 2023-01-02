Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. giving his I Have a Dream speech

The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. is shown before giving his “I Have a Dream” speech at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington on Aug. 28, 1963.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES

ATTLEBORO — The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and legacy will be celebrated on Monday, Jan. 16, with two events in the city.

It will be the 36th annual celebration of his birthday — Jan. 15, 1929. The event is sponsored by the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Committee of Greater Attleboro.

George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.