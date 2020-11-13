BOSTON -- The chairman of the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe, an Attleboro resident, was arrested Friday and charged in an alleged bribery scheme that involved plans to build a resort and casino in Taunton.
Cedric Cromwell, 55, along with David DeQuattro, 54, of Warwick, the owner of an architecture firm, face a U.S. District Court indictment charging them with two counts of accepting or paying bribes as an agent of an Indian tribal government and one count of conspiring to commit bribery, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.
Cromwell was also indicted on four counts of extortion under color of official right and one count of conspiring to commit extortion.
“The charges allege that Mr. Cromwell violated the trust he owed the Mashpee Wampanog Tribe by committing extortion, accepting bribes and otherwise abusing his position,” U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling said in a statement.
“Many American Indians face a host of difficult financial and social issues. They require -- and deserve -- real leadership. But it appears that Cromwell’s priority was not to serve his people, but to line his own pockets,” Lelling said.
According to the indictment, the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe’s Gaming Authority, led by Cromwell, contracted with the architecture-and-design company owned by DeQuattro in connection with the tribe’s Taunton resort and casino plans.
Between approximately July 26, 2014 and May 18, 2017, the architecture firm, through DeQuattro, provided Cromwell with a stream of payments and in-kind benefits valued at $57,549. In exchange, the firm was paid about $4.9 million under its contract with the Gaming Authority.
It is alleged that the payments to Cromwell included $44,000 in personal checks written by DeQuattro to CM International Consulting LLC, an entity owned by a friend of Cromwell. Cromwell directed his friend to deposit DeQuattro’s checks and use the funds to buy treasurer’s checks payable to either Cromwell or a shell entity that Cromwell had incorporated called One Nation Development.
DeQuattro also wrote one $10,000 personal check directly to One Nation Development. The indictment alleges that Cromwell spent all of the money on personal expenses, including payments to his mistress.
The president of the architecture firm authorized and signed company checks reimbursing DeQuattro for his payments to Cromwell, falsely characterizing the reimbursements as payroll expenses in order to conceal their real purpose, authorities said.
The alleged in-kind benefits included a used Bowflex Revolution home gym that DeQuattro and the architecture company’s president bought for Cromwell and had delivered to his home.
They also agreed to pay for Cromwell’s weekend stay at the Seaport Boston Hotel after Cromwell texted that he wanted DeQuattro to “get me a nice hotel room at the Four Seasons or a suite at the Seaport Hotel” for his birthday weekend, adding, “I am going to have a special guest with me.”
The tab for the "Executive Suite King -- Harbor View" was $2,467 and included valet parking, room service breakfast and dinner, and a tab at the hotel's Tamo Lounge, according to the indictment.
When reached for comment, Cromwell's lawyer disputed the prosecutor's characterization of his client.
“Cedric Cromwell has served the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe honorably for more than a decade and has successfully managed the tribe’s land and trust and self-determination process while building extensive infrastructure for the benefit of future generations,” Boston lawyer Timothy Flaherty said.
“He’s a man of principle, a man of faith and a transformational leader. He denies the allegation and will present a vigorous defense,” Flaherty said.
Cromwell appeared in court via video conference and was released on unsecured bond.
DeQuattro's lawyer could not be reached for comment Friday afternoon.
The most serious charges, extortion under color of official right and conspiring to commit extortion, each provide for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
Attleboro police assisted in the investigation by the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s office.
