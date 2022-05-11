ATTLEBORO -- Mayor Paul Heroux is reinstating a mask mandate at all city buildings.
He made the announcement in an email to departments Wednesday, saying the move was in response to "a significant increase" in city workers testing positive for coronavirus. Heroux did not cite the specific number of employees who have the virus.
"At the recommendation of the city health officer and city health agent, I am reimposing a mask mandate in city buildings," he said, adding that the requirement will be in place for the next two weeks.
"I’m sorry for the inconvenience. I don’t like wearing a mask either," Heroux said.
An initial mask mandate had been in place at the city's municipal buildings during the height of the pandemic and was lifted Feb. 22 this year before being reimposed Wednesday.