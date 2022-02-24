MANSFIELD — Starting Monday, masks won’t be required in town municipal buildings.
Board of health members have voted 3-0 to lift the requirement for town hall, the library, and other town buildings.
The mandate will expire the same day local schools are no longer requiring students and staff to mask up.
School committee members voted last week to rescind the mask mandate in accordance with state guidance.
Mansfield had also been requiring masks in public indoor locations such as restaurants and stores, but board of health members removed that mandate earlier this month.
The town’s COVID case count stood at 23 as of Tuesday, down by about half from recent weeks.