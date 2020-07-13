MANSFIELD — The suspect charged in the holdup of a CVS over the weekend allegedly pointed a gun at the clerk, demanded cash and started counting down from 10 when the clerk apparently wasn’t moving fast enough, according to court records.
Matthew A. Sarnowitz, 37, of 9 Dogwood Lane in South Easton, pleaded innocent Monday in Attleboro District Court to charges of armed robbery while masked (subsequent offense) and assault to rob with a firearm. He was ordered held without bail.
Sarnowitz allegedly entered the Route 106 store wearing a mask and a hoodie just before midnight Saturday and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash from the drawer. He was apprehended at gunpoint about four hours later after walking out of nearby woods on Copeland Drive.
At one point during the robbery, Sarnowitz allegedly slammed the handgun on the counter and began counting backwards from 10 before the clerk passed the cash drawer to him.
Sarnowitz allegedly took the cash out of the drawer and fled from the store towards Copeland Drive.
The store video shows an armed man wearing a black mask, a navy blue hoodie, a lime-green shirt under the hoodie and navy blue pants.
When Sarnowitz was apprehended, he was wearing only blue boxers and had to be taken to a hospital because he was covered with thorn scratches, according to police.
Authorities recovered cash and clothing but did not recover a gun. They returned to the scene Monday to continue looking for the weapon. In court, a prosecutor said it had not yet been located.
Sarnowitz faces a dangerousness hearing July 23.
His lawyer, public defender Benjamin Evans, said he was concerned about his client’s mental health. He told the court that he wanted Sarnowitz examined for competency to stand trial.
Sarnowitz has a “significant” criminal history of similar offenses, Assistant District Attorney Henry Sousa III told the court.
He is currently on probation in Fall River Superior Court and has served five years for robberies in Easton in 2010.
