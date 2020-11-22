Rick Mabie was headed to a bank downtown on a rainy day in October after working on a masonry job in Foxboro when he noticed a chain across the stone front steps of Grace Episcopal Church on North Washington Street in North Attleboro.
The church’s steps, which were in such disrepair they were unsafe for parishioners to use, had been out of use since March.
Mabie, 37, of Upton, is a mason who recently opened his own business, Brick Mabie Masonry, after having trained with Job Corps in Grafton, and working at his father-in-law’s masonry repair business.
Bothered by the chain, but knowing this was a huge undertaking, he looked at the steps and knocked on the door of the church. No one answered, so he got back in his car and went on his way.
“I told God I did my part,” he said.
It was then, he said, that he received a divine message.
“I heard the word of God,” Mabie said. “It was bizarre. I heard a voice say, ‘If you want the job, call them.’”
So Mabie, who attends Emmanuel Chapel in Upton and describes himself as a spiritual man, did — twice — and was told the church couldn’t afford to pay him for the necessary repairs, something he suspected when he first noticed their condition. Mabie said he was told the church had received project estimates from other masons in the neighborhood of $20,000.
“I told them I know there’s no money,” he said. “I just want to fix them.”
“I saw a chain going across the front stairs and it just rubbed me wrong. It was an ‘X’ on the Holy Spirit,” he said. “I couldn’t not listen to the word of God.”
So after meeting with the church’s building and grounds team, Mabie got to work.
He used his own tools and over four days tore apart the steps, mortared and put them back together again.
“They were in rough shape,” he said. “They were crumbling from the inside.”
The church dates back to 1875, but Juliana Hart, a member of the church’s Vestry and head of the communications team, said they had previously been repaired. Years of winter weather had caused their condition to deteriorate, she said.
On the final day of work, Mabie brought his two sons, Robert, 7, and Patrick, 9, with him to help scrub and power wash the steps.
“As a father, it’s priceless to me to be able to explain to them that I did the work because it was the right thing to do.”
In a press release, the church called Mabie’s work and contribution “a true miracle” and said the final job is “truly extraordinary.”
While Mabie didn’t receive any money, the gift of doing the job itself has left him feeling rich.
“I feel so blessed to have the ability (to do a job like this),” he said. “Not many people could do it. I did it with a smile on my face.”
The church’s parishioners have donated gift cards to Mabie to thank him for his contribution, which he has in turn donated to homeless individuals who he says need them.
He’s already received calls for other jobs in the area, and he’s offering to do more for churches, saying that if others in the area need masonry work they should contact him.
For Mabie, though, his biggest payout came about a week after he finished the job when he was driving by the church.
“I was doing another job down the street and drove by and saw kids on their bikes sitting on the front steps of the church,” he said. “It was beautiful.”
