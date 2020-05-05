DARTMOUTH — Attorney General Maura Healey is investigating the violent fracas at the Bristol County House of Correction over the weekend.
“Reports about the incident at Bristol County jail are very concerning,” Healey said in a statement Tuesday. “My office has opened an investigation to get more details about what happened and to ensure public health and safety at this facility.”
Healey has asked the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office to preserve and produce surveillance video and other documents and information related to the incident. The AG’s office has also reached out to immigrant detainee advocates about their concerns.
Several members of Massachusetts congressional delegation have called for an investigation along with immigrant inmate supporters.
The AG’s office has the statutory authority to investigate both criminal and civil violations of law.
