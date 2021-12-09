Aspen Dental, which has offices in Attleboro and Seekonk, is being sued by Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey for alleged deceptive advertising.
Healey’s office on Thursday filed suit against the national chain, which is strongly denying the charges.
The suit alleges the company cheated thousands of Massachusetts consumers through a series of bait-and-switch advertising campaigns.
The complaint, filed in Suffolk Superior Court, alleges Aspen Dental violated the state Consumer Protection Law and assurances Aspen Dental made to the AG’s Office in a 2014 settlement addressing similar conduct.
The lawsuit contends Aspen Dental engaged in numerous deceptive advertising and marketing practices, including charging patients for services it advertised as free and not living up to guarantees it advertised.
The suit asserts Aspen Dental’s misconduct started by luring consumers to its offices with false promises of free services and ultimately resulted in sending many of these consumers into debt collection over bills for those purportedly free services.
“Aspen Dental took advantage of consumers in pain who called Aspen Dental seeking emergency treatment, telling them that their initial appointment would be free, only to then bill them when the consumers received examinations focused on their emergency,” the AG’s office said.
In 2014, Aspen Dental specifically agreed not to advertise free services without disclosing all limitations, the AG’s office said.
Aspen Dental falsely advertised having “no hidden fees,” but trained its scheduling center representatives that they were “not permitted to advise” potential patients of certain fees that are usually associated with emergency appointments, the AG said.
“The Attorney General’s action seeks to bar the company from using these unlawful practices and to require that Aspen Dental pay restitution to harmed Massachusetts residents and substantial civil penalties and costs to the state,” the office said.
In The Sun Chronicle area, Aspen has dental offices at 227 Washington St. (Route 1) in Attleboro and at 20 Commerce Way in Seekonk, among more than 25 in Massachusetts.
“Sadly, the Massachusetts Attorney General has brought a lawsuit based on overblown rhetoric that’s inconsistent with its own actions. The Attorney General is relying on old information gathered during the course of an investigation that’s now lasted for more than five years. They try to make up in sound and fury what the charges lack in merit,” company spokesman Steve Nolan told The Sun Chronicle. “Not surprisingly, we intend to fight this case.
“We have been cooperating with the AG’s office since the beginning. We’ve not only responded to their massive demands, but most, if not all of the concerns raised by the AG’s office that we’ve known about were addressed long ago, whether we agreed with them or not,” Nolan added. “A judge observed on the record that we acted in good faith during the AG’s multi-year investigation and declined to order sanctions against us that the AG sought.”
“We’re proud of the services we provide to support the independent practice owners in Massachusetts, enabling them to provide care for more than 200,000 patient visits each year in the state — the vast majority who are repeat customers,” Nolan said. “The thousands of patients who choose to walk into the Aspen Dental practices each day are the largest rebuke we can think of against the allegations made by the AG.”
Across the country, the company has over 900 dental offices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.