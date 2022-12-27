Gas prices in Massachusetts continue to sink toward the $3 level but are expected to rise again when the heavy driving season kicks in this spring.
GasBuddy.com analysts had predicted gas would hit $3 by the holidays. While that didn't happen, the site now expects prices could again rise to the $4 mark by May.
Costs are now at their lowest level since January.
The price of regular, self-serve gas in Massachusetts is averaging $3.37 a gallon, AAA Northeast said Tuesday after its weekly survey of gas stations.
That's down 7 cents from last week's survey, when the price dropped a dime, falling below the $3.50 mark for the first time since the first week in October.
Prices in the Bay State have decreased six straight weeks and 48 cents overall.
The current Massachusetts price is 1 cent lower than a year ago ($3.38) and 27 cents higher than the national average, which sank 2 cents since last week to $3.10.
In Rhode Island, AAA Northeast found gas is averaging $3.26, also a decrease of 7 cents.
“Increasing supply and soft gasoline demand are pushing pump prices lower,” said Mary Maguire, vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast. "Gasoline throughout the Northeast is now cheaper than the same time last year, which might have seemed unimaginable when prices peaked at record highs this past summer.”
Gas costs in Massachusetts topped $5 in June, and were above $4 from March to the beginning of September.