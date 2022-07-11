An effort led by Massachusetts Republicans to block election officials from putting into effect the state’s new mail-in and early voting law was denied Monday by the state Supreme Judicial Court.
The decision ensures Massachusetts residents will be able to take advantage of the expanded voter options this year.
Opponents had argued the new law — dubbed the VOTES Act — violates the state constitution.
Now, Jim Lyons, GOP state chairman, says he wants to take the case to the U.S. Supreme Court.
The case drew mixed reactions from area Republicans who responded to questions from The Sun Chronicle.
Steve Escobar, a political newcomer who is running for state representative in Attleboro as a Republican, says he’s “absolutely” in favor of continuing the fight.
“I’m not for mail-in voting unless there’s a pandemic,” he said Monday, although he’d grant an exception for those who are ill or at risk.
“Mail-in voting can be abused. Will a lot of people abuse it? No, but it can be abused,” Escobar said.
He also favors voter ID.
State Rep. Jay Barrows, R-Mansfield, who is running for his ninth term on Beacon Hill, said this is a busy time of year at the Statehouse. “Therefore, that will be my focus until the end of July.”
“I have had no involvement in the lawsuit and am thankful the SJC ruled in a timely fashion,” Barrows, a GOP state committee member, said in an email to The Sun Chronicle.
He said that after the legislative session is over at the end of July, he and his office “will continue to help people in my district and will work on my re-election campaign.”
But he didn’t offer an objection to mail-in voting, adding, “I intend to work with the voters in my district and share with them the various ways convenient to them cast their vote for me.”
The mail-in voting bill was signed into law by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker in late June after clearing the Democrat-controlled state Legislature. State election officials have already begun readying more than 4.7 million ballot applications to send to voters by July 23 ahead of the Sept. 6 primary.
Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin, a Democrat whose office oversees elections, said the decision is a win for voters of all parties.
“It’s a sign to the whole country at a time when false claims have been causing some states to roll back voter rights that we are moving forward,” he said.
Lyons said the case presented what he called significant issues of both state and federal law, including what he described as the “differential treatment between absentee voters and early voters.”
“We hope that the Supreme Court will provide relief to prevent a constitutional travesty presented by this law,” Lyons added. “Only in Massachusetts can absentee voting possibly be defined as the mailing of 4.7 million ballot applications to every voter in the commonwealth.”
Galvin said he doesn’t think the court will accept the appeal because interpretations of state constitutions are typically handled by state courts.
The new law makes so-called “no excuse” mail-in ballots and early voting permanent fixtures in Massachusetts elections. It also increases ballot access for voters with disabilities, service members overseas and incarcerated individuals, as well as takes steps to modernize the state’s election administration process.
Many of the voting options included in the new law were implemented during the height of the coronavirus pandemic and proved popular.
Voting rights advocates hailed Monday’s ruling.
“Today’s decision by the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court means that voters will be able to rely on the provisions of the VOTES Act in the upcoming elections. This is a big win for voting rights in Massachusetts,” said Geoff Foster, executive director of Common Cause Massachusetts.
The state GOP had argued that the expansion of mail-in and early voting during the pandemic was only meant to be temporary until normal voting practices could resume and that voters must again cast their ballots in person on election day, with limited exceptions.
They maintain voters can only seek a mail-in ballot if they meet one of the exemptions spelled out in the state constitution, such as being out of town on election day or unable by reason of physical disability or religious belief to cast their vote in person that day.
Lawyers for Galvin had argued the new law is appropriate, saying under the state constitution that the Legislature has broad powers to regulate elections and is not as narrowly confined as Republicans suggest.
Massachusetts joins 34 states and Washington, D.C., in offering “no-excuse” absentee voting, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.