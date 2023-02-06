The Massachusetts Statehouse is consistently ranked among the least transparent in the country, according publicintegrity.org.
And House lawmakers didn’t do anything to change that reputation last week when they ignored two rules amendments that would have made all committee votes public, according to the group Act on Mass.
That came despite the fact that “87% of voters polled support publishing online the full results of all votes taken in legislative committees …” according to the organization.
“By refusing to bring the amendments to a vote, the Massachusetts House denied legislators the opportunity to represent the will of their constituents on the House floor,” Act on Mass said in a press release.
“This is a perfect illustration of why we so desperately need this reform in the first place. The irony of an amendment meant to make more of our legislator’s votes visible to the public dying with an unrecorded vote is not lost on us,” said Erin Leahy, the group’s executive director. “As a good governance watchdog, our goal at Act on Mass is to shine a light on the canyon between what voters want and believe and what their state house is doing. The legislature’s refusal to publish committee votes is a perfect example of this disconnect that is, frankly, anti-democratic.”
State Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, appeared to support the amendments, but when asked if he publishes his votes, no answer was received.
“Accountability begins with sharing information with the people we serve,” he said in an email. “Our system is imperfect, but legislation is designed to be tested, debated, and scrutinized to ensure the best for our communities. I am always willing to discuss any bills presented before me openly, and always ready to prioritize the will of our district majority.”
He claimed “most” committee votes are published.
Meanwhile, Rep. Adam Scanlon, D-North Attleboro, said he publishes all his votes on his website.
“I was not able to attend the session (last week) as I (was) away, however I did watch it virtually and followed along,” he said.
“I did send my intended votes to the House Clerk to inform him how I would have voted on each vote yesterday so that these records can be placed in the House journal.”
Rep. Steve Howitt, R-Seekonk and Rep. Marcus Vaughn, R-Wrentham, did not respond to emails sent to their offices by The Sun Chronicle.
Totaling over 200 pages, the rules packages were made available to advocates and lawmakers just 24 hours before coming to a vote, and with under five hours to file amendments.
In addition to being widely popular among the electorate, publishing committee votes is standard practice in a majority of other states as well as in the Massachusetts Senate.
Along with a growing movement of advocates, researchers, and former legislators, Act on Mass pinpoints the opaque committee process as key to the concentration of power on Beacon Hill.
The Sun Chronicle on Monday editorialized in favor of publishing such votes, and making the business of Beacon Hill, as well as the executive and judicial branches of state government, as open as it is in every other state. (“The secrecy of Beacon Hill,” Opinion)
With no requirement that committee votes be available to the public, the current rules have enabled legislative committees to evade responsibility for the outcome of committee deliberations, which often kill progressive legislation with little explanation as to why.
Publishing committee votes online allows constituents to hold legislators accountable to their stated beliefs and to participating in the process in a transparent manner.
“When legislators vote in secret in committees, they are incentivized to vote with leadership and can avoid the scrutiny of their constituents,” said Brenna Ransden, organizing director for Act on Mass. “How are we supposed to hold our elected officials accountable to our beliefs and values if we can’t see how they’re voting?”
Act on Mass plans to announce a suite of legislative priorities to continue the fight for transparency throughout the rest of the two-year session.
“When I talk to voters about this issue, most people are shocked to learn they don’t automatically get to see all of their representative’s votes,” said Hewon Hwang, an Act on Mass volunteer who helped collect signatures for ballot initiatives in the 14th Middlesex District.
“Making committee votes public resonates with people, especially during this political moment. A healthy democracy isn’t something we can take for granted — even here in Massachusetts,” he said.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.