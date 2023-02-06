Massachusetts Statehouse

The Massachusetts Statehouse  (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

 Elise Amendola

The Massachusetts Statehouse is consistently ranked among the least transparent in the country, according publicintegrity.org.

And House lawmakers didn’t do anything to change that reputation last week when they ignored two rules amendments that would have made all committee votes public, according to the group Act on Mass.

