The Massachusetts Lottery may be getting a presence in the area.
The state Lottery Commission is looking for office and warehouse space, and Norton and Mansfield are among a few communities on its radar.
The commission is seeking 2,000 square feet of office space and 38,700 square feet of warehouse space.
The state Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance has issued a request for proposals on behalf of the commission in a few communities, including Norton and Mansfield.
The lease would be for up to 10 years. Responses are due Tuesday.
Mansfield has a business park on Forbes Boulevard and a second business park is being built in Norton near Interstate 495. Norton’s other park is near Taunton.
Mass Lottery, with headquarters in Dorchester, has offices in Braintree, Lawrence, West Springfield, New Bedford and Worcester.