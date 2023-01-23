Maura Healey at Train Station
Buy Now

Then-attorney general and candidate for governor Maura Healey, center, checks out the conditions at the South Attleboro commuter rail stop last August. Also pictured is Congressman Jake Auchincloss, left, and state Sen. Paul Feeney, right.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

ATTLEBORO — While the Pawtucket-Central Falls MBTA commuter rail station is just a few miles and a few minutes from the South Attleboro station, Massachusetts officials remain serious about repairing the latter stop which has been out of service for nearly two years.

MBTA spokesperson Joe Pesaturo said the agency has submitted a funding request for the project under the MBTA’s Five Year Capital Investment Plan.

George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.