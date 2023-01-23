ATTLEBORO — While the Pawtucket-Central Falls MBTA commuter rail station is just a few miles and a few minutes from the South Attleboro station, Massachusetts officials remain serious about repairing the latter stop which has been out of service for nearly two years.
MBTA spokesperson Joe Pesaturo said the agency has submitted a funding request for the project under the MBTA’s Five Year Capital Investment Plan.
“The project team has submitted a request of $70 million to fully fund the entire South Attleboro Station Accessibility Project,” he said in an email.
The request of $70 million means the project cost is approximately $22 million above the original estimate, made in 2021.
Pesaturo did not respond to a question of why the costs had increased so much and did not indicate when work might begin.
Meanwhile, Gov. Maura Healey has also endorsed the project, according to her spokesperson, Karissa Hand.
“The Healey-Driscoll Administration remains committed to seeing through the reopening of the South Attleboro train station as quickly and safely as possible,” Hand said in an email. “This community has waited too long for service to be restored.”
The MBTA announced the temporary suspension of commuter rail service to the South Attleboro station on Feb. 26, 2021, because the pedestrian overpass had significantly deteriorated, and inspections indicated it would require full replacement.
The new $63 million Pawtucket-Central Falls station opened Monday and a plethora of elected officials, including Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee, were there to cut the ribbon at 10 a.m.
The opening of the 300 Pine St. location marked the first time in more than 50 years that a commuter rail train has stopped in Pawtucket.
McKee touted the station as enhancing the quality of life for the many Rhode Islanders it will serve.
“This new station will not only add to the quality of life in Pawtucket and the Blackstone Valley but it will also dramatically expand transit options for Rhode Islanders and those visiting Rhode Island,” McKee said in a published report. “With easy connections to and from Boston — the opening of this station continues our momentum, breathing new life into Pawtucket and Central Falls.”
Workers were putting finishing touches on the station Sunday morning.
