Students in Massachusetts public schools will be spending 10 fewer days in their classrooms for the upcoming school year.
The school year is being reduced from 180 to 170 days, several Boston media were reporting Monday night, quoting a major state educators union.
The move would give teachers and other school employees and officials more time to prepare for the new academic year.
State educators and school officials, including from Attleboro, North Attleboro and Norton, have been calling for such action to give them more time to plan, given the significant and still uncertain restrictions necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic.
Norton’s school calendar had 182 days for staff, but Superintendent Joseph Baeta told The Sun Chronicle last week he needs more than two days for staff to learn safety measures.
Massachusetts Teachers Association President Merrie Najimy, in a letter to her union, said the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has agreed to reduce the number of school days in the 2020-21 school year.
Najimy said DESE Commissioner Jeffrey Riley and the state’s three educator unions, the MTA, the American Federation of Teachers of Massachusetts and the Boston Teachers Union, reached the agreement Monday.
Riley last week had told superintendents the state would be easing up on the 180-day requirement.
Learning time will be reduced to 850 hours for elementary students and 935 hours for secondary students, as long as school districts begin providing instruction no later than Sept. 16, according to the agreement.
“This is just the first major victory, however, we need much more from DESE to ensure that our school buildings are safe when in-person learning become feasible,” Najimy said in her letter.
School districts that do not meet the Sept. 16 deadline may be able to apply for a waiver.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.