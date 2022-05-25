Massachusetts has sued more than a dozen companies involved in the manufacture or marketing of so-called “forever chemicals” that have polluted drinking water in the area and across the state and country.
The suit alleges the companies knowingly polluted the environment and endangered public health, state Attorney General Maura Healey said Wednesday.
The companies have known for years about the dangers of PFAS chemicals — found in firefighting foam and consumer products — and violated federal and state environmental laws, Healy said at a news conference.
“For decades, these manufacturers knew about the serious risks highly toxic PFAS chemicals pose to public health, the environment, and our drinking water — yet they did nothing about it,” Healey said. “We’re holding these manufacturers accountable for their deception.”
The chemicals have polluted more than 126 public drinking water systems in 86 Massachusetts communities, the state says. Those communities now face multimillion-dollar cleanup costs.
Attleboro, North Attleboro, Mansfield, Foxboro and Rehoboth are among area communities dealing with the issue.
Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux said he plans to use about $11 million of federal relief money to defray the cost of a $24 million project to bring water from the Wading River Water Treatment Plant into compliance with PFAS restrictions imposed by the state.
North Attleboro is building a new 2,800-square-foot treatment plant at its Adamsdale well, primarily designed to eliminate PFAS from the water supply. The town has received a $4.5 million interest-free state loan for the project.
Meanwhile, residents who want drinking water free of PFAS chemicals can now get it at no charge 24 hours a day at a kiosk at the public works department at 49 Whiting St.
It was built using a $150,000 state grant and is primarily for people in vulnerable groups, including women who are pregnant or nursing, children under a year old or those with compromised immune systems.
The kiosk is also open to Plainville residents as that town gets some of its water from North Attleboro.
In Mansfield, voters at a November 2020 town meeting supported borrowing $13.92 million to improve the quality of town water by reducing PFAS levels that are above state Department of Environmental Protection-recommended levels. The work involves treatment systems and other well improvements, including expanding water production.
Mansfield and Foxboro had been allocated $200,000 from the state for reimbursement and planning and design of water treatment projects to address elevated levels of the chemical.
In Rehoboth, bottled water is being used at its new town hall on Anawan Street (Route 118) because of PFAS found in that building’s well.
The chemicals have also contaminated lakes, streams, rivers, and coastal zones including Cape Cod — areas critical for marine life, the AG’s suit says.
PFAS is short for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances that are used in firefighting foams, nonstick frying pans, water-repellent fabrics, stain-resistant rugs and other products.
They are called “forever chemicals” because their chemical bonds are so strong that they don’t degrade, or do so only slowly in the environment, and remain in a person’s bloodstream indefinitely.
They have been associated with serious health conditions, including cancer and reduced birth weight.
Firefighters across Massachusetts have been experiencing an epidemic of occupational cancer, said Rich MacKinnon, president of the Professional Fire Fighters Association of Massachusetts, which represents about 12,000 firefighters.
“We see this as a great step in the fight against occupational cancer,” MacKinnon said of the suit.
The defendants are 13 manufacturers and two companies Healey alleges shielded assets that should be available to remedy the damages caused by PFAS contamination.
The American Chemistry Council, an industry group that counts many of the companies as members, declined to comment.
The suit, filed in federal court in South Carolina, will likely be consolidated with hundreds of similar lawsuits filed by state attorneys general, municipalities and public water districts, Healey said.
The Biden administration in October announced efforts to better regulate the chemicals.