Food pantries and faith-based organizations like the Attleboro Area Interfaith Collaborative are part of a national effort to expand access to nutritious food and combat food insecurity, a focus highlighted by a recent panel hosted by the Greater Boston Food Bank to address issues raised by a White House conference in September.
The Biden-Harris administration released a national strategy to end hunger and increase healthy eating and physical activity by 2030 to meet food insecurity challenges.
A statewide survey released in June by the GBFB showed food insecurity in Massachusetts remained high in 2021, the second year of the pandemic. Their data showed an estimated 1.8 million adults in Massachusetts, or 32% of the state’s population, experienced food insecurity last year.
The panel reviewed the key takeaways from the conference and discussed how to localize those recommendations and implement the proposed strategies in the commonwealth.
GBFB President Catherine D’Amato emphasized the importance of addressing income limitations when it comes to accessing food stamps.
“We need to make food more accessible,” D’Amato said. “You can be, given extreme, $1 over and you’re out.”
Donnette McManus, a client advocate for food security with Catholic Charities in Brockton, shared her experience with the lack of nutritious food as a mother responsible for four children.
“I had to figure out for my family and myself how I was going to manage this larger family, their nutritional needs, and make things work on a tight budget,” McManus said, explaining that although she earned income, she still needed resources for nutritious food. But she has been told that she’s not eligible because she makes enough money.
McManus said that without the resources provided by places like the GBFB, Catholic Charities and food pantries, she would not have been able to afford nutritious meals for her family. She thinks that there is much to be done and that the state’s lawmakers should start working on implementing strategies to solve food insecurities as soon as possible.
The Attleboro Area Interfaith Collaborative is one of the organizations that works closely with the GBFB to provide fresh meals in Attleboro and the neighboring communities.
The collaborative started a program called Food n’ Friends, in which they run nine daily soup kitchens except for Sunday, three family cafes and four Summer Kids Cafés, which offer free lunch to 18-year-olds and younger.
“We also do drive-thru. People can grab their food and go or they can sit down and eat,” said Pam Tarallo, a program administrator.
Tarallo said the collaborative serves 50 to 70 people a day, mostly seniors. The program tries to offer all kinds of meals, including spaghetti and meatballs, baked chicken, hot dogs and beans, turkey, casseroles and soups. They also get a lot of cooked food donations.
The program relies heavily on volunteers.
“Before COVID, we used to have around 500 volunteers. Now we have a couple of hundred,” she said. “The groups rotate through. For example, the Mansfield kitchen has eight groups rotating every eight weeks. That’s how we have different groups come to the set.”
The program serves everyone, no matter where they live.
“We have a couple of people who have been coming from Rhode Island for years. It doesn’t matter,” she said. “We don’t have any requirements. Just come and get a meal if you’re hungry.”
The conversation about food insecurity in Massachusetts can take advantage of the Medicaid waiver the commonwealth received for the next five years.
Secretary of Health & Human Services Marylou Sudders said that the most critical aspect of the waiver is that the federal government has given the commonwealth authority to integrate social services, particularly food insecurity and tenancy preservation, in which will help serve about 1.2 million people who are housing and food insecure.
“What’s foundational with President Biden’s administration is that they acknowledge that you can’t deal with health if you don’t also fundamentally deal with the social needs that people have,” Sudders said.
Advocates have a vital role to play when it comes to the implementation of this waiver. Sudders said they need to hold both the Baker administration, which ends in January, and the administration of Gov.-elect Maura Healey to ensure that the social needs part of the waiver is fully implemented as core to the Medicaid program.
State Rep. Andres Vargas, D-Haverhill, said that the federal government acknowledging that food is medicine is really important, because the way to deal with preventable diseases is to change how we eat and to change our lifestyle to a healthier one.
“I bring my constituents to this discussion,” Vargas said. “I also bring with me the perspective that hunger isn’t an issue that is just a subset of the population experiencing it. It’s college students, it’s parents, it’s moms and seniors. And in a state like ours, where the cost of living is so high, food is often times the first thing to go.”
He added that hunger is a solvable problem and the barriers between families and nutritious food are not inevitable.
“From closing the SNAP gap to ending food deserts, challenges to food security can be addressed through innovation and collaboration from both the public and private sectors,” he said.
Stop & Shop President Gordon Reid highlighted the importance of public-private relationships when it comes to providing food.
He said the chain works closely with all food banks across FoodPrint and with a large number of suppliers who share the same visions and goals to help solve hunger and sustainability issues.
“If we can work together and pull different groups together from the nonprofits and service industries, then we can actually make a much bigger difference,” Reid said.
Madiha Gomaa is a reporter with the Boston University Statehouse Program.