Nonperishable foods in carton box
Mikhailov Studio/stock.adobe.com

Food pantries and faith-based organizations like the Attleboro Area Interfaith Collaborative are part of a national effort to expand access to nutritious food and combat food insecurity, a focus highlighted by a recent panel hosted by the Greater Boston Food Bank to address issues raised by a White House conference in September.

The Biden-Harris administration released a national strategy to end hunger and increase healthy eating and physical activity by 2030 to meet food insecurity challenges.

Madiha Gomaa is a reporter with the Boston University Statehouse Program.