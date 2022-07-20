The hurricane season is underway, and while no monster storms are on the horizon, area residents are being advised to prepare for one.
June 1 marked the official start of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, which runs through Nov. 30. While most hurricanes and tropical storms that hit New England occur during August and September, residents are encouraged to take time now to get ready.
It’s not if but when, and the region is overdue for a hurricane to strike, weather experts warn.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s seasonal outlook predicts above-normal Atlantic hurricane season for the seventh straight year. Last year was the third most active year on record with 21 named storms, the National Hurricane Center said.
Gov. Charlie Baker proclaimed last week Hurricane Preparedness Week in an effort to emphasize both the state’s potential vulnerability to tropical storms and hurricanes and the importance of preparing for them.
“While it’s been 31 years since Hurricane Bob made landfall in New England, hurricanes and tropical storms remain a threat to Massachusetts,” state Public Safety and Security Secretary Terrence Reidy said.
Hurricanes can bring many different types of wind and water hazards, including widespread and extensive power failures, flooding and other property damage.
The Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency offer several tips to help residents better prepare for extreme weather should it occur. They include:
- If you live in an area that may flood and you may need assistance evacuating, plan with family, neighbors and friends to determine who may be able to assist. Also contact your local public safety officials to make them aware of your needs.
- Have an emergency plan for how your family would communicate, evacuate and shelter in place that addresses the needs of all of your family members, including seniors, children, individuals with access and functional needs, and pets.
- If you receive medical treatment or home health care services, work with your medical provider to determine how to maintain care and service if you are unable to leave your home or have to evacuate.
- Practice your plan with your family/household.
- Build an emergency supply kit that will sustain your household for three to five days without power.
Such kits should include the following items: Food and water; battery-powered or hand crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert; flashlight and extra batteries; as well as a first aid kit, whistle, dust mask, plastic sheeting, duct tape, moist towelettes, garbage bags, wrench or pliers to turn off utilities, manual can opener, local maps, and cellphone with chargers and a backup battery.
- Ensure that your emergency kit has all the items you and your family would need including medications, personal/hygiene items, spare eyeglasses, medical equipment and supplies, diapers and formula and pet supplies.
- Stay Informed: Every family should have multiple methods for receiving emergency alerts. Learn more about different types of alerting and information tools including the Emergency Alert System, Wireless Emergency Alerts, NOAA Weather Radio, social and traditional news media, and your local notification systems.
“Tropical cyclones can bring storm surge flooding to coastal areas and damaging winds, destructive flooding, and severe weather to the entire state, so residents in all parts of Massachusetts should prepare for hurricane season,” MEMA Acting Director Dawn Brantley said. “Preparedness is a whole community responsibility and we want everyone to be prepared for the challenges and impacts they may face in an emergency.”
For more information, including interactive evacuation zone maps, a social media toolkit, flyers, preparedness tips, videos and more, visit MEMA’s Hurricane Season Preparedness webpage at https://www.mass.gov/mema.