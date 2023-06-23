tax free 2015

Sandy Kyne, left, of Nostalgic ‘n’ More in Attleboro rings up a purchase for Steven Archambault of Taunton on the sales tax holiday in 2015.

 Sun Chronicle File photo

This year’s Massachusetts sales tax holiday is set for Saturday, Aug. 12 and Sunday, Aug. 13, the state has announced.

Retail items of up to $2,500, purchased in Massachusetts for personal use on those two days will be exempt from the 6.25% sales tax.