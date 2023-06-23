This year’s Massachusetts sales tax holiday is set for Saturday, Aug. 12 and Sunday, Aug. 13, the state has announced.
Retail items of up to $2,500, purchased in Massachusetts for personal use on those two days will be exempt from the 6.25% sales tax.
Eligible items will qualify for the exemption if you order and pay for them via the internet, DOR says.
The following items are still taxable and don’t qualify for the exemption: Meals, gas/electricity, telecommunication services, alcoholic beverages, tobacco and marijuana products, motor vehicles, and motorboats.
Also taxable are purchases by corporations or other businesses, and purchases by individuals for business use.
The sales tax holiday has been held the past several years and proven highly popular. It became permanent in 2018.