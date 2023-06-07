PROVIDENCE -- Massage Envy has reached a settlement with the U.S. attorney’s office in Rhode Island to change its policies nationwide in order to provide reasonable accommodations to individuals with disabilities.
Rhode Island U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Cunha announced the settlement Wednesday and said it affects the chain’s 1,100 franchised locations in 49 states, including five in Rhode Island.
In this area, there are locations on Route 1 in North Attleboro and one in Franklin.
The agreement follows an investigation initiated by the U.S. attorney’s office after receiving allegations that Massage Envy franchisees had violated the Americans with Disabilities Act.
One complaint came from an individual who needed assistance at a franchise location in Providence transferring to and from a massage table because of vision and mobility disabilities.
The investigation revealed that Massage Envy had a policy that required all franchisees to require customers to bring in a friend, family member or other helper if they needed assistance with getting on or off the table.
Under the settlement, Massage Envy will end their policy of prohibiting staff from providing transfer assistance to people with disabilities and will develop new policies, which will be included on its website and posted at all franchised locations.
The company has agreed to cooperate with the U.S. attorney’s office to ensure compliance with the terms of the settlement agreement and will pay $10,000 to the individual who was denied transfer assistance at the Providence location.
