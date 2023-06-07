Zachary Cunha (RI)_Full-Size

Rhode Island U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha

 SUBMITTED

PROVIDENCE -- Massage Envy has reached a settlement with the U.S. attorney’s office in Rhode Island to change its policies nationwide in order to provide reasonable accommodations to individuals with disabilities.

Rhode Island U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Cunha announced the settlement Wednesday and said it affects the chain’s 1,100 franchised locations in 49 states, including five in Rhode Island.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.