The state Department of Transportation and the Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority are developing the annual Capital Investment Plan that guides how statewide transportation projects are prioritized and funded.
Projects for Southeastern Massachusetts are up for review on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Input from residents can inform project design and helps MassDOT understand the level of community support for proposed projects, ensuring that MassDOT’s investments align with the needs and priorities of all Massachusetts residents.
There are several ways to participate at MASS.gov/CIP. Send an email with your comments to: MASSCIP@STATE.MA.US
Explore projects included in the CIP and provide comments online using our CIP Comment Tool.
Comments must be received by June 6.
