NORTON -- The long-awaited redesign of the dangerous intersection of West Main Street (Route 123) and North/South Worcester streets is moving closer to fruition.
A public hearing is being held Wednesday on the plans.
The intersection has a blinking light but has been the scene of many near collisions and accidents, and town officials for years have been advocating for improvements.
The proposed state project consists of improvements to traffic flow and safety, including minor roadway alignment, new traffic signal equipment, signing, pavement markings, roadway widening, sidewalk construction, and bicycle accommodations.
The hearing on the planned design work will be hosted on the MassDOT website starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
To attend the hearing and for more information, visit www.mass.gov/massdot-highway-design-public-hearings.
