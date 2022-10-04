ATTLEBORO — Max Volterra, a pillar of the community who served the city, his synagogue and many non-profit organizations over the course of a long life, died at the age of 86 on Monday.
Volterra was a well-known and respected attorney for more than 50 years.
He served the city as a Ward 2 city councilor, city solicitor, state representative, board member for the office of community development, and a member of the Attleboro Redevelopment Authority and the election commission.
Volterra was dedicated to his synagogue and established the Max and Marion Volterra Charitable Foundation as well.
His passing has prompted praise from all quarters.
Kevin Dumas, who served as mayor for 14 years and worked closely with Volterra when he was on the ARA, was hit hard by his death.
“I am deeply saddened to hear that Max has passed away. Max was heavily involved in the lifeblood of Attleboro through his legal career, direct community service to the city by serving on several boards and committees and his dedication to so many non-profit organizations throughout his lifetime and of course including the Attleboro Arts Museum,” Dumas wrote in an email.
“I considered Max a personal friend and was honored when he asked me to serve on he and Marion’s Charitable Foundation as they set aside funding to go to worthy applicants…Max was always concerned about the greater good and it was important for him to find a way to make sure that that happened in perpetuity and that was accomplished through the Max and Marion (Volterra) Charitable Foundation. My deepest sympathy goes out to Marion and their family,” Dumas said.
Mayor Paul Heroux called Volterra “a great member of our community for many decades who served in many capacities.”
“I knew Max personally. He was a friend of the family. Max will be missed,” Heroux said in an email.
Pret Stevenson, who served with Volterra on the ARA and resigned with him as a protest when new board members decided to fire Michael Milanoski, the executive director, in 2009, said of Volterra’s death, “We have lost a great one. The world was a better place with him in it.”
Fellow attorney Ed Casey had praise for Volterra’s warmth as a friend and skill as a lawyer.
“Max was a wonderful friend, and while I knew that he was in poor health, his death is still a shock,” Casey said in an email. “Max was one of the finest attorneys that I have ever known. He was courageous in both the way in which he practiced law, and also in the way that he confronted the challenges in his personal life. He was especially sensitive to the plight of the poor and disadvantaged.”
“Some of that sensitivity was a function of his own story,” Casey said. “As a youngster, his family left Italy to escape rising fascism and antisemitism. So, as a Jew and an immigrant, he knew what it was like to be an outsider.”
Casey said Volterra lived his life to the max.
“He displayed optimism that prevailed even when dealing with chronic health problems... Despite those problems, he wanted to taste life fully. The best example…is when I was skiing with him. At the precipice of a steep hill, (he) turned his skis downward and dropped onto the slope with no turning, racing to the bottom. This is the way he lived his life. I will miss him terribly.”
Volterra was active in his synagogue, Congregation Agudas Achim.
Rabbi Talya Weisbard Shalem praised Volterra for his dedication. At one time he was president of the congregation’s board of trustees.
“He devoted his time and energy to numerous synagogue committees…He was intensely dedicated to working for the broader good of the community, both in the synagogue and beyond,” she said. “He was generous with his time, his money and his knowledge and insight, which he shared with younger synagogue leaders whenever asked, without pushing his own ideas.
“I’ve heard from multiple members of the congregation since his death was announced — all extolling his kindness and intelligence. He was a mensch, and we will miss him dearly.”
Attorney George Spatcher who served with Volterra on the election commission, said Volterra “was one of the good guys.”
“It’s a tremendous loss,” he said. “He was a sweet guy. He always had a nice smile. He was a great colleague as an attorney and on the election commission.
“He was a tried and true Democrat and I was a Republican, but that didn’t matter.”
Spatcher said he, Heroux and other officials presented Volterra with a proclamation a year ago June to thank him for everything he did for the city.
While Volterra was a member of Congregation Agudas Achim, Spatcher said he also sang in the choir at Murray Church.
“Max was very ecumenical. He was a great guy,” Spatcher said. “We’ll always remember Max.”
A good friend, David London and his wife Toby shared their thoughts as well.
“Max was not just my friend and my attorney, not just a ski buddy and sailing companion, he was my moral compass,” David London said.
“(He was) the most honorable person I ever knew,” Toby London said.
City Clerk Kate Jackson dug up Volterra’s city service records and added at the end, “I love this guy!!!!”
He became a member of the city council in 1965 to complete the unexpired term of Pierce Smith.
Volterra served as city solicitor from 1967 to 1970.
He was Attleboro’s state representative for two terms from 1974 to 1978.
Volterra was appointed to the board of directors for the community development office from 1995 to 1998.
And he served on the Attleboro Redevelopment Authority from 1998 to 2009 during some its most tumultuous times.
Volterra rounded out his community service on the election commission from 2014 to 2020.
His charity has donated $87,000 to worthy causes since 2016.
Volterra got his bachelor’s degree from Brown University and his law degree at George Washington University in 1962.
Funeral arrangements were not complete on Tuesday.