After a string of months that made for a mild winter, May turned out to be a second straight month of colder than normal temperatures, but just barely.
Welcome and unwelcome news for gardeners, most of May was also rather dry following a very wet April.
The average daily high temperature of 68 in May was just 1 degree shy of normal, according to the Attleboro Water Department.
The highest temp of 82 was reached the end of the month, and that is toward the low end in the record books.
One day, May 9, the thermometer peaked at just 45 degrees, and only eight other years in 81 years of record keeping showed lower such temps.
The average daily low temperature of 48 mirrored the norm.
The lowest temp of 34 came May 10. That wasn’t a record for the date, but 36 degrees three days later tied a record.
There were 12 days of measured rainfall totaling 4.32 inches. Normally, May sees 3.84 inches. Nearly half the month’s total, however, fell the first two days of May.
Precipitation, which is rain and melted snow, totaled 18.57 over the first five months of the calendar year, over an inch short of the 50-year average of 19.73 inches but close to the 100-year average of 18.78 inches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.