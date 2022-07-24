Attleboro Dog Park
Mayor Paul Heroux will hold a “listening session” to find out what improvements should be made to the current dog park.

 MARK STOCKWELL / THE SUN CHRONICLE

ATTLEBORO — The city’s dog park, located on about a half acre of land near the animal shelter off Pond Street North, has been up and running for nine years. And now, Mayor Paul Heroux wants to know if improvements can be made.

He’s hosting a “listening session” about the park starting at 6 p.m., Tuesday, at City Hall.

