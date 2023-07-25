ATTLEBORO — Four more candidates have turned in their nomination papers and been certified for the election on Nov. 7.
City Clerk Kate Jackson was certified July 21 and Mayor Cathleen DeSimone was certified July 24.
At-large city council candidates Nicholas Lavoie and Antonio Pentimalli were certified July 24.
That leaves eight potential candidates who must submit their papers by Aug. 1 at 5 p.m.
Timothy Barone, former mayoral candidate, has taken out papers for two offices, mayor and at-large city council. He has submitted papers for neither to the election commission.
If he chooses to run for council at-large, DeSimone won’t face any opposition unless someone else emerges to challenge her.
Other at-large council candidates who have not submitted their papers are Sean Quigley and Council President Jay DiLisio.
Ward 6 council candidate Pamela Braman also has not submitted her papers.
Ward 3 school committee candidate Michael Wagner and Ward 6 school committee candidate Tara Finn have yet to turn in their nomination papers.
At-large school committee candidate Shannon Gilroy has not yet submitted her papers.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
