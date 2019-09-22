ATTLEBORO — Mayor Paul Heroux says he’s willing to restrict the proposed sale of the former Richardson School to a non-profit if that organization will allow the social service agencies the building houses to remain.
The move comes in the wake of push back from the agencies which don’t want to leave.
And the sale price could be attractive, as little as $1.
Heroux has been pushing to sell the Pine Street building, which is just down the street from city hall, because its management company, the quasi-public, non-profit Community Development for Attleboro (CDA), of which he is the head by virtue of his position as mayor, doesn’t have the money to maintain it and as a result is sucking cash from city coffers which Heroux believes can be better spent elsewhere.
“The city does not need to make money off the sale of the Richardson School,” Heroux said Thursday in an emailed letter to city councilors and other officials. “We just need to stop the city from bleeding money from this building. That is why the building could be sold for as little as $1 and the city would be in a better financial position than if we keep ownership of the building.”
Heroux would also require the facade of the building be kept intact and that the buyer be prevented from “flipping” the structure for a profit.
He had hoped a developer would make the 23,500-square-foot, 118-year-old structure into housing.
But that plan is out.
“I can put out (a request for proposals) to sell it to a non-profit, the city will no longer be bleeding money, and the non-profits will remain in their current location,” he wrote. “This is a win-win for the city and the non-profits currently there. This is the best outcome.”
There are eight agencies in the structure and rents barely cover ordinary expenses, according to CDA officials who appeared before the council.
Two pay no rent and six pay below market rent which leaves CDA unable to pay for work the building needs.
Meanwhile, the agencies which include St. Vincent de Paul’s Reentry Program for prisoners in the county jail, Attleboro Interfaith Collaborative and Pave Your Path, an anti-poverty organization, argue that having so many agencies together in one place in the center of town is a benefit to those who need the services and the community as a whole.
To sell the building the council must first declare it “surplus and available for disposition.”
A public hearing on the proposed declaration closed Tuesday which opened the matter for discussion and action by the council.
The proposal is in the city property committee headed by councilor Sara Lynn Reynolds.
She said she will bring the matter up for discussion on Tuesday, but is not planning to vote it out of committee.
Reynold said she’d like a couple of discussions before moving forward.
However, the latest proposal is more attractive, she said.
“I like the idea of the city finding or helping to find a suitor that can engulf them so they can stay in the building,” Reynold said of the agencies. “I feel more comfortable with this.”
She has also pushed to keep the city’s historical structures intact.
Heroux said the council will have the final say on any sale under city ordinances.
“This is what I hope that you will support and when it comes time to vote, that you vote to surplus this building so that a non-profit, and only a non-profit, may buy it,” he said.
