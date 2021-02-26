ATTLEBORO — Mayor Paul Heroux is hoping to triple the “no disturb zone” imposed by the city’s Wetlands Protection Ordinance.
Heroux’s amendment to the ordinance would expand the current 25-foot-wide no disturb zone to 75 feet.
He will submit the proposal to the city council on Tuesday and it’s expected to be assigned to a committee for discussion and scheduled for a public hearing.
In a communication to the council, the mayor said Environmental Planner Nicholas Wyllie presented the proposal to the conservation commission, which endorsed it.
The 25-foot no disturb zone was established in 2001 and was controversial at the time because it constricted buildable lots adjacent to wetlands and limited what could be done on them.
Some argued that it was an unconstitutional confiscation of private property.
The proposed amendment would require a 75-foot zone parallel to the wetland delineation line.
Heroux said his proposal comes as part of his overall environmental plan for Attleboro.
It’s become evident more distance is needed to keep wetlands safe, he said.
“This is consistent with my efforts to make Attleboro a cleaner, greener city,” he said in an email. “What we have learned about conservation in the last 20 years is that 25 feet is insufficient to protect our wetlands, 75 feet or 100 feet are much more effective.”
However, one local builder, Bill Ward of W.B. Construction & Development, described the proposal as “excessive.”
It would especially impact typical 20,000-square-foot lots for which septic systems are needed, he said.
In some cases it could make the lot unusable.
“It will be a lot tougher,” Ward said. “It doesn’t seem fair, it really doesn’t.”
The city’s “no-disturb zone” ordinance adds to restrictions already imposed by state environmental laws.
It was amended in 2007 when the council clarified the conservation commission’s power to allow limited work in the zone.
Under that amendment the commission is specifically given the power to allow work in the 25-foot zone if it determines that “no significant adverse impacts will occur to the interests protected by the ordinance.”
In addition to extending the depth of the no-disturb zone the latest amendment lays out six possible exceptions to allow work “if the conservation commission determines that the proposed work, including proposed mitigation, will have no significant adverse impact on the resource areas protected under this ordinance.”
Those exceptions could include the construction of additions to existing homes, repairing or replacing existing septic systems, installing, and repairing or replacing unpaved pedestrian walkways, stone walls or fences.
Adding a deck, shed, or above ground swimming pool to an existing lawn and cutting vegetation for road safety could also be exceptions.
The law also allows other activities such mowing existing lawns, planting native species, converting a paved surface to a vegetated surface and repairing or replacing an existing driveway as long as it remains within its original bounds.
