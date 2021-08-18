ATTLEBORO — Mayor Paul Heroux asked the city council Tuesday to authorize borrowing $6.2 million for heating, ventilation, air conditioning and other upgrades for city schools.
He said the request comes as the result of energy audits performed at eight of the city’s nine schools.
The ninth school is the high school, but that was not audited because the city is in the process of building a new $259.9 million school that is expected to open in September of 2022.
Heroux said the city will save money when the improvements are made.
“The upgrades that are made will result in significant energy savings for the school department over the next 20 years,” he said in a letter to the council.
He said the work being done in each school varies, but includes boiler replacement, new HVAC systems and controls, new chillers, new kitchen hood and freezer controls, building envelope improvements, water conservation measures and new electric transformers.
The schools include Brennan, Coelho and Wamsutta middle schools and Hyman Fine, Hill Roberts, Studley, Thacher and Willett elementary schools.
Trane Technologies will do the work, which is expected to start in November and run for 18 months.
