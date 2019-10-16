ATTLEBORO -- If the city council goes along, Mayor Paul Heroux will borrow almost $1.8 million to pay for a variety of new vehicles.
Of that amount $1,054,000 would be borrowed to buy the fire department a new engine and a new rescue.
The remainder, $734,000, would be borrowed with a separate loan to buy the public works department six new vehicles, including three dump trucks.
Heroux asked the council on Tuesday to authorize borrowing for the purchases.
Public hearings on the loan requests are slated for Nov. 19.
The engine is priced at $648,469 while the rescue would cost $405,000.
If the loan for DPW vehicles is approved, the city will buy one 6- to 8-yard dump truck at $150,267; two one-ton dump trucks at $72,514 each; one backhoe at $159,100; a street sweeper at $235,000; and a Ford Explorer SUV Hybrid at $44,000.
