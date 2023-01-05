New AHS First Day
Buy Now

The main entrance to the new Attleboro High School.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

ATTLEBORO — The four candidates for mayor in the special election set for Feb. 28 will face off in a debate Wednesday night, Jan. 11, at Attleboro High School.

Candidates who have taken out nomination papers for the corner office include political newcomer Timothy Barone, 47; former city councilor John Davis, 57; current councilor Cathleen DeSimone, 56; and current acting mayor Jay DiLisio, 46.

George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.