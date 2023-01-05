ATTLEBORO — The four candidates for mayor in the special election set for Feb. 28 will face off in a debate Wednesday night, Jan. 11, at Attleboro High School.
Candidates who have taken out nomination papers for the corner office include political newcomer Timothy Barone, 47; former city councilor John Davis, 57; current councilor Cathleen DeSimone, 56; and current acting mayor Jay DiLisio, 46.
As of Thursday, DeSimone was the only candidate who had submitted the necessary 200 signatures certifying her for the ballot.
Davis had submitted about half of what was needed, according to one election official.
Jan. 10 is the deadline for the submission of nomination papers.
The election commission has until Jan. 24 to complete the certification process.
Associate AHS Principal Kevin Gorman announced that the student council is sponsoring the debate, which starts at 6:30 p.m. in the school’s Bray Auditorium. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Members of the public are invited to attend at what may be the first event held in the auditorium since the new school opened last fall.
“Members of the student council, working alongside their peers, will facilitate a town hall style debate,” Gorman said. “Students will be posing questions that are specific to Attleboro issues.”
He said “interpretation services” will be provided upon request.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.