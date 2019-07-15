ATTLEBORO — Mayoral candidate Heather Porreca likes Mayor Paul Heroux’s idea of building an outdoor performance venue in Highland Park, but said now is not the time.
“I would very much like to see this project come to fruition,” she said in emailed comments to The Sun Chronicle. “I just don’t think that the time is right to fund something that is classified as a ‘want’ when we have so many actual ‘needs’ that aren’t being met.”
Last week Heroux said he and a committee he put together to work on the project are looking for grants to fund what could be a $900,000 project.
And while that’s a good idea, it’s likely the city will have to cough up some cash, in the form of matching money, Porreca said.
There are other items that should take priority, the council’s vice president said.
“I believe this project should be tabled until some of the more urgent needs of the city are addressed,” Porreca said.
Heroux said Friday planning for the venue is in the very early stages, but his administration is committed to seeing it through.
“This would add a lot of value to Attleboro in terms of what we have to offer as a community,” he said.
Porreca argued however, that city workers are already having trouble keeping up with maintenance at Highland Park and that should be addressed first.
She said the additional 93 acres in Highland, a former golf course which the city bought last year for $3 million, has tripled the work load of the park department.
“It would be reasonable and responsible to hire additional staff in a full time basis and provide more equipment so our parks are continually maintained to high standards,” she said.
Porreca also said funding shortfalls in the school and the fire department’s budgets should come first.
