FOXBORO -- The MBTA will be adding tickets for special event commuter train trips to Gillette Stadium for the Taylor Swift concerts after the initial round sold out last week.

Tickets for the round-trip service from Boston and Providence for the May 20 and May 21 shows will be released at 11 a.m. Friday, May 12, exclusively via the mTicket app, according to a joint press release on Tuesday.