Commuter train service along the Attleboro line will be greatly reduced over the next few weeks as the MBTA slashes services because of a growing number of employees coming down with the coronavirus.
The cutback in service, which kicks in on Monday, is expected to last at least two weeks to accommodate low employee availability due to coronavirus absences, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority and service operator Keolis Commuter Services announced Thursday.
The reduced schedule includes daily service on all commuter rail lines and at all stations, and involves only weekday service, not weekend service.
Commuter rail service will be cut from 541 daily trains to 246 trains, which means fewer than half the trains will be running.
The MBTA and Keolis noted they, like other employers in Massachusetts, have experienced an increase in virus cases over the past 10 days.
The reduced service schedule will run at least through Dec. 27.
Over the next two weeks, the MBTA and Keolis will monitor employee availability to determine if the reduced service schedule needs to remain in place for an extended period.
Reduced service schedules are available at MBTA.com and in major stations.
The reduced schedule is already posted as the Storm Schedule, which was designed in advance to provide lower service levels in severe weather.
“Passengers are encouraged to check the Reduced Service Schedule in advance to plan their trip because there are changes in the weekday schedule,” said David Scorey, CEO and General Manager of Keolis. “Our rigorous cleaning practices at stations and onboard trains remain in place, including regular deep cleanings, sanitizing touch points and the use of foggers to help ensure safety. Masks continue to be a requirement for all passengers and crews on trains as well.”
Since March, Keolis and the MBTA have introduced new technologies like electrostatic sprayers to help sanitize passenger areas quickly and thoroughly. As part of this enhanced sanitization, added attention is given to touched surfaces, employee areas and air filtration systems. Passengers are reminded all coach cars on every train remain open so they may spread out and maintain social distance.
While commuter rail has operated consistently throughout the pandemic, helping to provide critical transit for essential workers, including nurses and medical professionals, and for transit-dependent communities, ridership has been roughly 13 percent of its pre-pandemic levels.
Train station parking lots have been mostly deserted many days.
During the holiday weeks in December, ridership is historically low, however.
