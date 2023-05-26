Attleboro T Commuters
Buy Now

An MBTA train travels along the tracks near the downtown Attleboro station.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

Beginning this Memorial Day weekend, the MBTA and Keolis, the agency’s operating partner for commuter rail trains, will expand the $10 weekend pass to include federal holidays.

For federal holidays that are observed mid-week, passengers will now be able to purchase a $10 holiday pass for that day under a six-month pilot program by the MBTA.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.