Beginning this Memorial Day weekend, the MBTA and Keolis, the agency’s operating partner for commuter rail trains, will expand the $10 weekend pass to include federal holidays.
For federal holidays that are observed mid-week, passengers will now be able to purchase a $10 holiday pass for that day under a six-month pilot program by the MBTA.
The $10 weekend passes for this weekend are now available for purchase at ticket offices, on board trains, or on the mTicket app.
First piloted during the summer of 2018, the $10 weekend pass was created to increase weekend ridership. The program saw early success, making up 23% of weekend sales in that first pilot. It became permanent in 2019 and has grown steadily.
In 2022, the $10 weekend pass accounted for 41% of all weekend fares, according to the MBTA.
The $10 weekend passes are not eligible for use on Special Event Trains to Gillette Stadium in Foxboro or on the Cape Flyer.
