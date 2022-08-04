The MBTA announced Thursday that it is planning to begin reconstruction work on the South Attleboro commuter rail station in the fall.
The MBTA announced Thursday that it is planning to begin reconstruction work on the South Attleboro commuter rail station in the fall.
Demolition of the pedestrian bridge will be the first step taken, according to the MBTA.
“We’re excited to see these upcoming station upgrades reach 100% design and look forward to acquiring the necessary construction funding to make these critical repairs and important accessibility improvements at South Attleboro so that we can return commuter rail service to the station,” MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said.
First opened in 1990, the South Attleboro station does not meet current accessibility standards.
Commuter rail service at South Attleboro station has been suspended since February 2021 due to the deteriorated condition of the pedestrian bridge at the station.
State Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, has been pushing for repairs to the station over the past several years.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
