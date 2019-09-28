FOXBORO -- With the New England Revolution fighting for a playoff spot and drawing larger crowds, the MBTA will offer commuter rail service to Gillette Stadium for Sunday's home game.
The train will have several stops, including Mansfield and Foxboro, but there will be no service from the south from either Providence or Attleboro.
The departure schedule is: South Station, 2:10 p.m.; Back Bay, 2:15 p.m.; Route 128, 2:30 p.m.; Mansfield, 2:55 p.m.. The train will arrive in Foxboro at 3:30 p.m.
The match against NYFC is at 5 p.m. The train will leave Foxboro 30 minutes after it ends.
The Revolution currently hold the 7th and final spot in the standings for making the playoffs.
The last home game attracted nearly 25,000, well above the team's average attendance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.