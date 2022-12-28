Commuter trains to Boston on Saturday, New Year’s Eve, will be free after 8 p.m.
The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority announced the free service in a tweet Wednesday afternoon.
“Come into Boston on Saturday night & cheers to the New Year!” the MBTA said in a press release.
All last trains will be held until after the fireworks event in Boston, except the Needham and Fairmount lines.
First Night Boston is a highly anticipated city-wide celebration that is free and open to the public.
The long running festival features family-friendly activities such as a parade down Boylston Street, a pyrotechnics show, ice sculptures, performances from local artists, musicians and the highly anticipated “Copley Countdown” to the New Year.
There are several displays of fireworks through the day.
The City of Boston’s Family Fireworks presented by The Mugar Foundation will begin at 7 p.m. above Boston Common.
The Copley Countdown and Midnight Pyrotechnics Show will occur in Copley Square at midnight from the roof of the Fairmont Copley Plaza Hotel.
Midnight Fireworks presented by the Friends of Christopher Columbus Park will occur over Boston Harbor at the stroke of midnight.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.
