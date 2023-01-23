PAWTUCKET -- It was dreary and cold in an old industrial area of Pawtucket on Monday morning with rivulets of rain water running underneath a big white tent next to the new Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center.
But inside the tent there was hot coffee (no doughnuts) and a lot of joyful noise celebrating the first day of service for the $63 million station.
Peter Alviti Jr., director of the Rhode Island Department of Transportation, was master of ceremonies and he summed up the situation.
“This is a great day,” he said. “It was decades in the making. Today the Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center is open for business.”
The tent, which was plopped in the middle of one of the transit center’s parking lots, was jammed with at least 200 people, nearly all of who had something to do with the construction of the center which is on the MBTA's Providence-Stoughton line to Boston, the busiest of all the MBTA's commuter rail lines.
Alviti said the first train from Providence pulled into the station at 4:21 a.m. and it was a historic stop.
“That was the first commuter train that has stopped in Pawtucket in 40 years,” he said.
The train carrying a plethora of politicians including Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee, left the Providence Station at 9:15 a.m. and arrived at Pawtucket-Central Falls at 9:21 a.m.
Alviti, whose speech was short, was followed by 13 other politicians -- including U.S. senators Jack Reed, Sheldon Whitehouse and U.S. representatives David Cicilline and Seth Magaziner -- and other officials who all touted the accomplishment and what it will do for the area.
At the end of the speaking marathon, all 14 politicians ambled over to a big red ribbon and cut it with golden scissors making the opening official.
About $43 million for the station came from the federal government and $20 million came from the state.
The speakers constituted a who’s who of Rhode Island politicians.
McKee who said the trip from Providence was “nice and smooth” added that the transit center represents the rebirth of an area that was once the birthplace of the “Industrial Revolution.”
“Rhode Island has momentum like it never has before,” he said. “I’m so proud to be standing here with so many people who know the Blackstone Valley is important. This is our moment to shine.”
The transit station is expected to create momentum for new residential and commercial development.
And it is expected to help relieve congestion on the roads into Boston which will help with air pollution.
More people on the train means fewer on the roads, officials said.
Reed said the center was 20 years in the making.
“We worked long and hard for this as a team,” he said. “It’s been a long time coming. I remember walking through the old Pawtucket Railroad Station 20 years ago wondering what we could do to revive it.”
The center will help the area around it to blossom.
Already, many of the old brick mills that dot the blocks in both downtown Pawtucket and Central Falls, including a massive Victorian-era factory across the street from the station, have been, or are in the process of being, redeveloped into loft-style apartments. And both cities have been making strides in the culinary world as foodie destinations with various new restaurants opening over the past few years.
“This center will spur development in Pawtucket and Central Falls,” Reed said. “There will be new commercial and residential development. It was well worth the effort.”
Whitehouse recently went to Kyiv, Ukraine, with a delegation of other U.S. senators.
He said the group had to go to Kyiv by train.
“The train ride from Providence was a lot smoother than the train ride into Kyiv,” he said sparking laugh from the crowd.
“I think this will be a game changer for a lot of people in Rhode Island,” Whitehouse said. “I’m super excited about it.”
Cicilline called the transit center “transformative.”
“This will have an extraordinary impact on both communities,” he said. “Good infrastructure can be life changing.”
Magaziner took time to thank the contractors who built the center.
“Thank you to those who worked in the heat and the cold and the wind and the rain,” he said.
Bob Ferri, Central Falls City Council president, said he wasn’t expecting to speak, but noted he’s never at a loss for words.
The transit center creates a greater opportunity for him, he said.
“My wife doesn’t know it yet, but I’ll be attending a lot more (Boston Red Sox) games,” he said.
Cost for a trip to Boston’s South Station from Pawtucket/Central Falls is slightly more than taking the train from downtown Attleboro. Pawtucket.
A round-trip ticket to South Station is $24.50 from Pawtucket/CF as opposed to $22 from Attleboro. A monthly pass to South Station from Pawtucket/CF is $388 as opposed to $360 from Attleboro.
The station opens as a new South Attleboro MBTA commuter rail station has been designed, but funding has yet to be approved for construction.
The South Attleboro station was shut in February 2021 because the pedestrian overpass had badly deteriorated, causing safety concerns.
