ATTLEBORO — A state investigator has found probable cause that a Black man was racially discriminated against during an incident at the city dog park in 2019.
The finding comes after an investigation into a complaint to the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination filed by Franklin Baxley of Pawtucket against the city and a volunteer working at the park.
A conciliation conference is scheduled Jan. 4 in an effort to reach an amicable settlement in the matter.
If the parties are unable to resolve the dispute, the commission will schedule a public hearing and listen to testimony made under oath.
The city and the dog park volunteer deny discriminating against Baxley because of his race, according to commission documents.
Baxley was involved in a dispute with an unidentified woman at the park on Feb. 20, 2019 over his dogs humping her dog, according to the documents.
The woman, who is white, called police when he refused her request to leave the park. Baxley accused her of calling the police because he is Black but the woman denied that.
A volunteer at the park, which is maintained by the city’s parks and forestry department, supported the woman after witnessing part of the dispute, Baxley said.
Baxley left the park voluntarily after two police officers arrived and after one threatened to give him a ticket for leaving his car engine running while he was in the park, according to the documents.
Cellphone videos of the dispute Baxley posted on YouTube went viral and gained national media attention.
The volunteer, Carol Ferraro, and the city deny discriminating against Baxley.
Ferraro told the commission’s investigator she called police because Baxley was yelling at the woman during the dispute about the dog.
The investigator found insufficient evidence that Ferraro called police because of Baxley’s alleged aggressive behavior.
Ferraro also said she posted Baxley’s photograph to the park and forestry department’s Facebook page with a warning for people not to approach him and call police at the superintendent’s direction because he was banned from the park.
However, the city denied Ferraro’s claim, according to the commission’s documents.
The commission investigator said the matter about the Facebook post could only be resolved by a public hearing because the material facts are disputed.
Two weeks after the dog park incident, Baxley was charged in Chelsea District Court with heroin trafficking and possession of oxycodone pills with intent to distribute a class B substance.
He pleaded guilty in September 2019 to possession with intent to distribute a class B substance and was sentenced to an 18-month jail term. The heroin trafficking charge was dismissed, according to court records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.