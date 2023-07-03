With Attleboro's fireworks canceled for the Fourth of July due to timing and money issues, area residents who were planning to take in the fireworks display Monday night at McCoy Stadium in Pawtucket will have to wait a couple of weeks.
Due to rain and possible thunderstorms forecast Monday night, fireworks that were scheduled at McCoy and many other locations in Rhode Island and Massachusetts have been postponed.
The City of Pawtucket's fireworks has been rescheduled to Sunday, July 16.
The show is being called the "McCoy Final Inning" since it will be the last fireworks display at the 80-year-old stadium which is slated to be torn down. A new high school is planned on the site.
Baseball games at the stadium ended when The Pawtucket Red Sox, the Boston Red Sox's main minor league team, moved three years ago from their longtime McCoy home to a new stadium in Worcester. Post-game fireworks were a big part of many PawSox games over the years.
Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, the team was never able to officially celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2020 when the minor league schedule was cancelled.
The rescheduled fireworks event will start at 3 p.m. July 16 with live music, family-friendly activities and games on the field such as face painting, a bouncy house and crafts, and food trucks in the parking lot. The city says some vendors, performers and food trucks may change with the new schedule. The fireworks are to go off at 9:30 p.m.
Three thousand people will be able to watch the fireworks display on the field. Those who wish to be on the field must pick up a free wristband at a table near the entrance, which will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 4 p.m.
Foxboro fireworks
For those who don't want to wait for the Pawtucket display, the annual fireworks display at Patriot Place in Foxboro is set to take place Thursday.
The entertainment, shopping and eating venue on Route 1 will host its annual Patriotic Fireworks Display and Festivities.
Those who turn out can enjoy live music from local band CarTune Heroes at the Dean College Stage from 5 to 8 p.m., and Whiskey Saints outside the Renaissance Boston Patriot Place Hotel, followed at about 9:15 p.m. by the fireworks.
Boston fireworks
Boston’s Independence Day Concert & Fireworks Spectacular starts at 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, with music by the Boston Pops, headlining guests En Vogue and a number of other entertainers at the Hatch Shell on the Esplanade.
The half-hour fireworks show starts at 10:30 p.m.