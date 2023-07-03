pawsox fireworks3

The PawSox mascots watch a fireworks display at McCoy Stadium in Pawtucket in 2017. (Photo courtesy of PawSox)

With Attleboro's fireworks canceled for the Fourth of July due to timing and money issues, area residents who were planning to take in the fireworks display Monday night at McCoy Stadium in Pawtucket will have to wait a couple of weeks.

Due to rain and possible thunderstorms forecast Monday night, fireworks that were scheduled at McCoy and many other locations in Rhode Island and Massachusetts have been postponed.