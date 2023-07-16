pawsox fireworks3

The PawSox mascots watch a fireworks display at McCoy Stadium in 2017. (PawSox photo)

 PAWSOX

Area residents who were hoping to take in the fireworks display Sunday night at McCoy Stadium in Pawtucket had to change their plans — again.

The event was postponed a second time because of rain. The fireworks, put on by the City of Pawtucket, have been rescheduled to Sunday, Sept. 3.