Area residents who were hoping to take in the fireworks display Sunday night at McCoy Stadium in Pawtucket had to change their plans — again.
The event was postponed a second time because of rain. The fireworks, put on by the City of Pawtucket, have been rescheduled to Sunday, Sept. 3.
Fireworks had originally been scheduled July 3, but as with many other locations in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, were postponed due to the threat of heavy rain and thunderstorms at that time.
Attleboro did not have fireworks for the holiday this year because of the lack of funding.
The show in Pawtucket is being called “McCoy’s Final Inning” since it will be the last fireworks display at the 80-year-old stadium, which is slated to be torn down. A high school is planned on the site.
Baseball games at the stadium ended when the Pawtucket Red Sox, the Boston Red Sox’s main minor league team, moved three years ago from their longtime McCoy home to a new stadium in Worcester. Post-game fireworks were a big part of many PawSox games over the years.
The rescheduled fireworks event will start at 3 p.m. Sept. 3 with live music, family-friendly activities and games on the field — such as face painting, a bouncy house and crafts — and food trucks in the parking lot. The city says some vendors, performers and food trucks may change with the new schedule. The fireworks go off at 9:30 p.m.
About 3,0000 people will be able to watch the fireworks display on the field. Those who wish to do so must pick up a free wristband at a table near the entrance, which will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 4 p.m.