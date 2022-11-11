PAWTUCKET — McCoy Stadium, where countless area baseball fans took in Pawtucket Red Sox games for decades, is slated to be torn down to make way for a new public high school.
Local voters approved a ballot question Tuesday to borrow $330 million for a 482,000-square-foot school campus.
It will consolidate outdated Shea and Tolman high schools into one building that will house 2,500 students, city officials say.
The new school — the first in the city in about 80 years — will include a fully-integrated career and technical center.
Mayor Donald Grebien said he believes replacing the stadium is in the best interest of the city.
Officials hope part of the stadium will be saved for a memorial to McCoy and the PawSox.
Grebien has said there would be a farewell to McCoy if voters approved the bond.
The stadium dates to the 1940s and was home to the PawSox for a half-century — from 1970 until the team moved to a new stadium in Worcester two years ago.
At McCoy, area fans were able to see many Red Sox stars at the start of their careers, including Carlton Fisk, Jim Rice, Wade Boggs, Roger Clemens and Mookie Betts.
Completed in 1942, the stadium was first home to an affiliated minor league team, the Pawtucket Slaters, a Boston Braves farm team, in 1946. The Braves were Boston’s National League team.
In 1981, the stadium hosted the longest professional baseball game in history, as the PawSox defeated the Rochester Red Wings 3-2 in 33 innings. The game stretched over two days.
Some had hoped the old stadium would still be used for sports, but that never materialized, especially with a soccer stadium planned near Interstate 95 in Pawtucket.