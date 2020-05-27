PAWTUCKET — While there are no ballgames in the near future, there are plans to turn the baseball field at McCoy Stadium into one giant outdoor restaurant.
As outdoor dining returns in Rhode Island, the Pawtucket Red Sox are inviting fans and families to return to the stadium to enjoy ballpark fare.
In addition to traditional baseball offerings such as hot dogs and hamburgers, fans will be able to enjoy dinner specials, including vegetarian and gluten-free options. Beverages, including beer and wine, will also be available, the PawSox announced Wednesday.
Ballpark music and photographs on the videoboard celebrating the 50th anniversary of the PawSox will add to the dining experience, the team said.
With the Boston Red Sox Triple AAA team set to move to Worcester as soon as next year, and this season up in the air, it may be the last opportunity to take in the 78-year-old stadium.
Ballpark Dining will begin — in a modified version — Friday night and continue fully the following Friday and Saturday evenings.
There will be curbside pickup only from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, with patrons receiving their dinners and driving off without ever opening their car doors.
Dining on the Diamond debuts Friday, June 5, and Saturday, June 6. Patrons will eat at picnic tables on the iconic baseball diamond, with seatings at 5:30 and 7 p.m. Curbside service will continue as well that weekend, 5 to 8 p.m.
Orders and reservations must be made in advance, starting at 10 a.m. Thursday.
Seating is limited to five people per table, and the number of tables is limited to 20 per seating. To accommodate as many people as possible, fans can dine for one hour. In case of inclement weather, dining will switch to McCoy’s open-air main concourse, which is covered.
Fans will have to wear masks except when eating, and will be asked self-screening questions.
They will be able to use restrooms in the PawSox and visitors clubhouse.
