Dozens of local families gathered on the Foxboro Town Common during the 15th annual McGinty Family Fun Day for a Saturday afternoon of fun — a wish fulfilled in honor of the late Foxboro resident Michael McGinty.
McGinty, a U.S. Naval Academy graduate who was described by many as a “42-year-old man trapped in the body of a kid,” was also a family man who always made sure that every Sunday, he, his wife Cindy and their two sons, David and Daniel, spent quality time together.
McGinty was in the North Tower of the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001, while at a meeting for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. McGinty was an insurance broker with the company, whose offices spanned eight floors in the impact zone of American Airlines Flight 11.
Even in the midst of such tragedy, Cindy McGinty “put one foot in front of the other” and created the event to honor her husband’s essence: the love of family and community.
“He would have been right in there, getting his face painted and playing games,” McGinty said. “He was a family man. He would have liked to see all the families out here.”
The Family Fun Day featured live music and plenty of games and other activities for children, including arts and crafts and face painting. Food was served up by the Foxboro Rotary Club, and over a dozen raffle items were up for grabs.
Event volunteer Tricia Ketchum made the trip from her home on Cape Cod to lend her services, as she has for the past 14 years after meeting Cindy McGinty at the very first Family Fun Day.
“It’s all about families,” Ketchum said. “You see these little kids coming, and they’re just running around and happy. Having all these families come and have a great day brings so much joy to Cindy.”
One patron, Michael Toole of Norton, brought his 11-year-old son Nicholas and 15-year-old daughter Emma for the fifth time.
“It’s a great cause,” Toole said. “It breaks up the daily routine of hustle and bustle. It’s like the old days of catching up with the community on the weekend.”
Proceeds from the event will support the McGinty Scholarship Fund. Applications for this scholarship will be available at the beginning of 2020.
For more information, visit foxboroneverforgets.com.
