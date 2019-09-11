FOXBORO — The 15th annual McGinty Family Fun Day will be held on the Town Common from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
The event honors the memory of Foxboro’s Michael McGinty, a U.S. Naval Academy graduate and father of two who was killed in the Sept. 11 attack on the World Trade Center in New York.
The gathering is sponsored by the Foxboro Never Forgets organization, which built the 9-11 memorial at the town Public Safety Building on Chestnut Street, and will be hosted by McGinty’s widow, Cindy McGinty.
Reached at her home in Connecticut, McGinty said she always looks forward to the September event as a means of reconnecting with friends in Foxboro.
“That’s one of the reasons the fun day remains so special,” she said. “It’s so fun to walk around the Common and see so many old faces and so many new faces.”
In keeping with tradition, it will feature a variety of family activities along with live music by Thirty-6 Red, food and games. Proceeds help fund scholarships for two Foxboro graduating high school seniors in Michael McGinty’s name. Admission is $5.
Local organizations already committed to this year’s event include the Foxboro YMCA, Bethany Congregational Church, Foxboro Jaycees, Rotary and Lions, the Foxboro/Sharon Knights of Columbus, Project 351 and the Foxboro Fire Deptartment.
In addition, volunteers from Foxboro High School, the Foxboro Regional Charter School and local Boy Scout troops will be on hand, with students from Personal Best Karate performing demonstrations.
Foxboro resident and WCVB-TV news anchor Maria Stephanos will return again this year to help kick off the event at noon.
More than 85 raffle prizes have been donated by local sponsors like An Unlikely Story bookstore, the New England Patriots, Personal Best Karate, the Pawtucket Red Sox and Rodman Ford, including sports-related memorabilia, gift certificates to area restaurants and children’s items.
There will be a sock collection to assist the Foxboro Discretionary Fund’s ongoing mission in Foxboro.
“We really would like to promote that collection,” McGinty said.
In addition to keeping Michael McGinty’s memory alive, the annual event remains the primary fundraiser for a pair of scholarships. This year’s recipients were Molly Murphy, who just started her freshman year in either a pre-med or psychology program at Davidson College in North Carolina, and William Ozone, who is studying finance at Bentley University.
Meanwhile, scholarship winners from previous years continue to excel in their studies. Lily Marszalkowski, Foxboro High School Class of 2017, recently finished her second year at Norwich University by posting a 4.0 GPA. Aaron Wentling, also a 2017 FHS graduate, is studying mathematics at Cedarville University in Ohio on an Air Force ROTC scholarship.
In the event of rain, Family Fun Day will be held at Foxboro Regional Charter School.
