It could look like a very different New England Patriots team come this spring.
Quarterback Tom Brady said it was “pretty unlikely” that he would retire after the Patriots were eliminated from the AFC Playoffs following a 20-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium on Saturday. But will owner Robert Kraft, coach Bill Belichick and the Patriots have him back?
And then there’s additional core pieces with second-team All Pro guard Joe Thuney, offensive lineman Ted Karras, receiver Phillip Dorsett, tight end Ben Watson, safety Devin McCourty, linebackers Kyle Van Noy, Jamie Collins and Elandon Roberts, defensive tackles Danny Shelton and Adam Butler, along with captain Matthew Slater and fellow special teamers Nate Ebner and kicker Nick Folk.
Who knows what their futures will hold?
Some talked about it and some didn’t. For example, a teary-eyed Watson said it will “probably” be his last game in New England and maybe even his last in the NFL.
“I definitely won’t be back here next year, probably, and I probably won’t be playing at all,” the 39-year-old Watson said, almost unsure of if he could land another job in the league.
McCourty said, like Brady, he would likely not retire. After the year he had, why wouldn’t the Patriots have him back? Well, unless he demands to much on the open market.
Thuney will also command a high market while Dorsett said “We’ll see” when he was asked if he wanted to return. Van Noy said he would be lying if he hadn’t thought about free-agency yet, and added last week he would like to return to Patriots, but wants to get paid as well.
Coach Bill Belichick would not entertain those future-like questions during his final press conference of the season on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.
“We’re less than 12 hours from the end of the game,” Belichick said. “I’m sure there are a lot of questions about the future. Nobody’s thought about the future. Everybody’s been focused and working on Miami and then Tennessee. And that’s where all of the focus should have been and where it was. So, whatever’s in the future we’ll deal with at some later point in time. We’re certainly not going to deal with it now.
“All the future questions are the future,” Belichick added. “We’re less than 12 hours after the game. I don’t think anybody that’s competitive and been in this situation knows your focus is on the game. It’s not on something else. Hopefully, you can respect that, but if you can’t, then I’ve done the best I can to explain it. I’m sorry. It’s as simple as that.”
Brady, of course, will be the main domino to fall.
The six-time Super Bowl champion is about to enter the first free agency of his 20-year NFL career. He could have walked off the field as a member of the Patriots for the final time on Saturday.
And while he said retirement was “hopefully unlikely,” that word ‘hopefully’ depicted it’s not completely up to him.
“I love the Patriots,” Brady said. “I mean, they obviously – this is the greatest organization, and playing for Mr. (Robert) Kraft all these years and for coach (Bill) Belichick – there’s nobody that’s had a better career, I would say, than me, just being with them.
“So, I’m very blessed and I don’t know what the future looks like and I’m not going to predict it,” Brady said.
If it was his final game with the Patriots, it was one to forget. After the Brady-led offense scored on three of their first four possessions, they did not put together another scoring drive over their final seven possessions.
Brady finished 20-for-37 for 209 yards and was held without a passing touchdown. He threw one pick-six to former teammate Logan Ryan as the Patriots took the ball at their own 1 yard line with nine seconds left. It went for his last pass of the game and would thus be the last pass of his Patriot tenure if he does not return.
“Again, I don’t want to get too much into the future and stuff,” Brady said. “I mean, this team has fought hard. We battled every day, we tried to get better, we worked hard to improve and I was proud to be a part of this team. Not only this year, but every year.
“Again, I just don’t know what’s going to happen and I’m not going to predict it. No one needs to make choices at this point. I love playing football, I love playing for this team. I’ve loved playing for this team for two decades and winning a lot of games. And again, I don’t know what it looks like moving forward, so we’ll just take it day-by-day.”
It’ll be interesting to see how it all unfolds. It could be a much different team come next year.
