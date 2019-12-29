It could very well go down as one of the worst regular-season losses in the Bill Belichick-Tom Brady era. The New England Patriots had everything there for the taking— a first-round bye, a Divisional Round playoff game at Gillette Stadium— and they failed to capitalize on it.
Following a mind boggling 27-24 defeat against the Miami Dolphins, who entered Sunday having won just four of 15 games, the Patriots coughed up the No. 2 seed in the AFC. They will play on Wild Card Weekend for the first time since 2009 and, if they’re able enough to get past the Tennessee Titans, could travel to both No. 2 Kansas City and No. 1 Baltimore in order to earn a trip to South Beach for Super Bowl LIV.
With a win against the Dolphins, who quite literally carried each other off the field by piggyback with shouts of ‘Nobody believed us,’ the Patriots would have had all that.
The injury-laden Patriots could have allowed quarterback Tom Brady (elbow), Julian Edelman (chest/knee), corner Jason McCourty (groin) and many others rest up as they sat in their living rooms watching their next opponent on the big screen.
Nope.
Instead, the Patriots will have among their toughest roads back to the Super Bowl in recent memory. Notably, the Patriots have never won the Super Bowl the same year they played on Wild Card weekend. And it’s not just them. Not many teams have. That No. 2 seed, that bye week is an advantage that can’t be understated.
“Alright, well there’s obviously not much to say,” coach Bill Belichick said as he took the podium following the loss in which the Patriots allowed Miami quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick to throw for 328 yards including a game-winning touchdown to tight end Mike Gesicki with 29 ticks left in regulation.
“Obviously, we didn’t do anything well enough today to deserve to win,” Belichick said. “So, we’ll be playing next week and we’ll see who that is and still have an opportunity in front of us here. We need out best football, and we didn’t have it today, but hopefully it will be there next week.”
North Attleboro native Anthony Sherman and the Kansas City Chiefs, who came into Gillette Stadium and beat the Patriots 23-16 during Week 14, earned the No. 2 seed with the Patriots loss and a win of their own over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
“It was just we didn’t play the way we’re capable of playing and it ended up costing us,” Brady said after throwing just 16 completions for 221 yards with two touchdowns.
“Just too many mistakes,” added Brady, who threw his first-ever pick-6 against Miami as the Dolphins took an interception for a first-half touchdown.
If we’re being honest, it’s tough to come away with positives for this one. If there’s one it’s that those in the locker room, in stark contrast to those on sports radio talk shows or even loyal fans across New England, remain a confident bunch. A resilient bunch.
“Certainly, it is a different situation, but it is important for us to have the proper perspective,” special teams captain Matthew Slater said. “We have been very blessed to have the type of season we have had and being in the playoffs. A lot of teams don’t get that opportunity.
“Would it have been nice to have the bye? But now we don’t have one,” Slater said. “We have to do everything in our power to recover and prepare and be excited about our opportunity. Let’s not mope around and feel sorry for ourselves, we are in the playoffs. Out team has worked hard and we should be appreciative of where we are.”
Eventually we’ll see just how much it cost them. If at all, of course.
