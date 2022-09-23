NORFOLK — An MCI-Norfolk correctional officer is on administrative leave after he was arrested for allegedly smuggling suboxone, cellphones and other contraband to prisoners.
Vito Forlano, 44, of Attleboro, is free on $1,000 cash bail and faces charges of possession of suboxone with intent to distribute, possession of suboxone and delivering an article to a prisoner.
He pleaded innocent Sept. 2 in Wrentham District Court and was ordered to stay away from the medium security prison, according to court records.
Forlano was allegedly part of a scheme involving several civilians and inmates, according to a report by a state trooper assigned to the Department of Correction Task Force.
The task force determined Forlano “would pick up orders from civilians on the streets and then smuggle the contraband into the prison,” according to the report.
The scheme was allegedly orchestrated through cellphones smuggled into the prison by Forlano, the report states.
Forlano allegedly accepted packages of drugs, cellphones and media player devices from associates of inmates.
“Forlano would then smuggle the packages into the prison concealed on his person and then deliver them to the inmates for financial gain,” the report states.
He was arrested Sept. 1 without incident after arriving for work and allegedly made “numerous statements indicating his role in the criminal enterprise,” the report states.
Inside his Jeep, investigators say they found over $1,000 he was allegedly paid to bring the contraband into the prison and items packaged to be concealed and undetected.
The items included a cellphone with earbuds and charging accessories, two video media devices, Newport cigarettes, 12 sheets of paper laced with suboxone, cannabis gummies and a spray bottle with an unknown liquid, the report states.
Investigators say the sheets of paper are sold in 1-inch squares for $400 and that the amount of alleged suboxone intercepted had an estimated value of over $400,000.
The electronic devices and cellphones range in value from $2,000 to $5,000 each.
Forlano’s lawyer, Joseph Cataldo of Franklin, said in a statement Friday that the investigation appears to rely on unreliable inmates.
“A detailed comment is premature. However, I can say the commonwealth’s case seems to be based upon some sketchy sources — specifically state prison inmates seeking to reduce their sentences,” Cataldo said.
According to the state police report, the drugs Forlano allegedly smuggled were then sold within the prison population “for large profits on the inmate black market.”
Suboxone is a prescription medication used to treat opioid addiction.
The prison is the state’s largest medium security facility and has a population of about 1,200 incarcerated individuals.
A spokesman for the state Department of Correction said the investigation is ongoing and declined to provide more information about Forlano.
