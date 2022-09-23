mci norfolk

MCI-Norfolk

NORFOLK — An MCI-Norfolk correctional officer is on administrative leave after he was arrested for allegedly smuggling suboxone, cellphones and other contraband to prisoners.

Vito Forlano, 44, of Attleboro, is free on $1,000 cash bail and faces charges of possession of suboxone with intent to distribute, possession of suboxone and delivering an article to a prisoner.

