NORFOLK — An MCI-Norfolk correctional officer arrested last September for allegedly smuggling suboxone, cellphones and other contraband to prisoners has been indicted by a Norfolk County grand jury.
Vito Forlano, 45, of Attleboro, was indicted on charges of possession of suboxone with intent to distribute, delivering an article to a prisoner and conspiracy, according to court records.
His case was scheduled for a pretrial conference Tuesday in Wrentham District Court. However, the indictment filed two weeks ago transfers to the case to Dedham Superior Court for prosecution.
Forlano is free on $1,000 cash bail and has pleaded innocent. He was ordered to stay away from the prison and was placed on administrative leave after his arrest on Sept. 1.
An arraignment date in Dedham Superior Court was not immediately scheduled.
Forlano was allegedly part of a scheme involving several civilians and inmates, according to a report by a state trooper assigned to the Department of Correction Task Force.
The task force determined Forlano “would pick up orders from civilians on the streets and then smuggle the contraband into the prison,” according to the report.
His lawyer, Joseph Cataldo of Franklin, has said the case appeared to hinge on unreliable inmates seeking to reduce their prison sentences.
Suboxone is a prescription medication used to treat opioid addiction.
The prison is the state’s largest medium security facility and has a population of about 1,200 incarcerated individuals.
