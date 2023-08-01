mci norfolk

MCI-Norfolk at 2 Clark St.

 SUN CHRONICLE FILE PHOTO

NORFOLK — An MCI-Norfolk correctional officer arrested last September for allegedly smuggling suboxone, cellphones and other contraband to prisoners has been indicted by a Norfolk County grand jury.

Vito Forlano, 45, of Attleboro, was indicted on charges of possession of suboxone with intent to distribute, delivering an article to a prisoner and conspiracy, according to court records.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.